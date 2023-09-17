News
Gol Renato Sanches: l’ex obiettivo Milan a segno in Roma Empoli – VIDEO
In campo la Roma contro l’Empoli. I giallorossi sono già avanti 2-0. Il raddoppio firmato dal gol dell’ex obiettivo Milan, Renato Sanches
COLPO DI TESTA DI RENATO SANCHES!
CHE ASSIST DI RASMUS KRISTENSEN!!!pic.twitter.com/4X3X0D384I
— Football Report (@FootballReprt) September 17, 2023
il portoghese bravo a sfruttare l’assist di Kristensen.