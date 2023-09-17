Connettiti con noi

News

Gol Renato Sanches: l’ex obiettivo Milan a segno in Roma Empoli – VIDEO

Pubblicato

10 minuti fa

su

In campo la Roma contro l’Empoli. I giallorossi sono già avanti 2-0. Il raddoppio firmato dal gol dell’ex obiettivo Milan, Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches a segno. In campo la Roma contro l’Empoli. I giallorossi sono già avanti 2-0. Il raddoppio firmato dal gol dell’ex obiettivo Milan:

il portoghese bravo a sfruttare l’assist di Kristensen.

