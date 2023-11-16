Connettiti con noi

Newcastle Milan: anche Howe alle prese con il problema infortuni, un attaccante salta il match

Classifica finale Milan: ecco a che posto chiuderanno i rossoneri secondo l'algoritmo

MN24 - Infortunio Bennacer: le ultime da Milanello sulle condizioni dell'algerino

MN24- Allenamento Milan: lavoro personalizzato per quattro rossoneri

Scommesse, Florenzi arrivato in Procura a Torino: le ultime

Anche il Newcastle, avversario del Milan nell’ultima partita del girone Champions. Deve far fronte al problema infortuni. Out un attaccante

Come il Milan. Anche il Newcastle, avversario dei rossoneri nell’ultima partita del girone Champions. Deve far fronte al problema infortuni. Out un attaccante:

Secondo The Athletic Callum Wilson resterà fuori per un infortunio al bicipite femorale e dovrebbe saltare tra le 4 e le 6 settimane 

