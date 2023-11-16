Newcastle Milan: anche Howe alle prese con il problema infortuni, un attaccante salta il match

Anche il Newcastle, avversario del Milan nell’ultima partita del girone Champions. Deve far fronte al problema infortuni. Out un attaccante

Come il Milan. Anche il Newcastle, avversario dei rossoneri nell’ultima partita del girone Champions. Deve far fronte al problema infortuni. Out un attaccante:

Secondo The Athletic Callum Wilson resterà fuori per un infortunio al bicipite femorale e dovrebbe saltare tra le 4 e le 6 settimane