Risultati Europa League 2026/27 LIVE: tutti gli aggiornamenti in tempo reale e le partite in diretta
I risultati della Europa League 2026/27: questo tutto il percorso delle squadre nella nuova stagione e – in particolare – del Milan. Ecco tutti gli aggiornamenti LIVE su Milannews24.
1ª GIORNATA, mercoledì 16 settembre
18.45 Omonia-Celta 1-0 (88′ Balkovec)
18.45 Ararat Armenia-Slavia Praga 1-4 (20′ Guddal, 22′ Guddal, 53′ Mercado, 55′ Wilson Valdez, 71′ Vydra)
21.00 Milan-Benfica 0-2 (16′ Lukebakio, 53′ Kaminski)
21.00 Bayer Leverkusen-Celje 2-0 (15′ Seslar aut.,74′ Medina)
21.00 Sunderland-AZ 1-0 (66′ Le Fee)
21.00 Hapoel Be’er Sheva-Dinamo Zagabria 0-0
21.00 Anderlecht-Lione 1-2 (8′ Nartey, 22′ Nakamura, 61′ Cvetkovic)
21.00 Olympiacos-Jagiellonia 2-1 (20′ Szmyt, 43′ Gonzalez, 84′ Yeremchuk)
21.00 Sturm Graz-Rennes 0-0
1ª GIORNATA, giovedì 17 settembre
18.45 Levski Sofia-Salisburgo 0-1 (39′ Tabakovic)
18.45 OFI-Hoffenheim 2-0 (30′ Cantalapiedra, 84′ Kanellopoulos)
21.00 Besiktas-Marsiglia 4-1 (15′ Fakili, 29′ Abdallah, 56′ Cerny, 59′ Murillo, 81′ Poku)
21.00 Celtic-Ferencvaros 1-3 (20′ Bamidele, 44′ Baur, 46′ Zachariassen, 47′ Arzani)
21.00 Crystal Palace-Lech 4-0 (10′ Pino, 27′ Richards, 34′ Larsen, 89′ Nketiah)
21.00 Viktoria Plzeň-USG 0-3 (17′ Mofokeng, 43′ Biondic, 59′ Kricfalusi)
21.00 Juventus-NEC 5-0 (9′ Nico Gonzalez, 24′ Alajbegovic, 35′ Woltemade rig., 75′ Celik, 82′ Kolo Muani)
21.00 Lillestrom-Torreense 1-2 (23′ Alfaro, 49′ Guerrero, 79′ Olsen)
21.00 Real Sociedad-Bournemouth 1-2 (11′ Kluivert, 20 Rayan, 57′ Gomez)