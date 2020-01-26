Morte Kobe Bryant: il saluto del Milan al suo grande tifoso – FOTO

Di
Mario Labate
-
Kobe Bryant
© foto Twitter

Kobe Bryant è morto in un incidente aereo insieme alla figlia Gigi: il saluto del Milan al suo leggendario tifoso

Nella serata italiana, pomeriggio americano, è arrivata la tragica e inaspettata notizia: Kobe Bryant, la figlia tredicenne Gigi e altre tre persone sono morte in seguito ad un incidente aereo in California.

Ad annunciare la morte, poi confermata da tutti gli organi di stampa, è stata la testata americana Tmz. Ecco il saluto del Milan all’atleta 5 volte campione NBA da sempre tifoso rossonero.