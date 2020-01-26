Morte Kobe Bryant: il saluto del Milan al suo grande tifoso – FOTO

Nella serata italiana, pomeriggio americano, è arrivata la tragica e inaspettata notizia: Kobe Bryant, la figlia tredicenne Gigi e altre tre persone sono morte in seguito ad un incidente aereo in California.

Ad annunciare la morte, poi confermata da tutti gli organi di stampa, è stata la testata americana Tmz. Ecco il saluto del Milan all’atleta 5 volte campione NBA da sempre tifoso rossonero.

We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe 🙏❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL

— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020