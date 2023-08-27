Connettiti con noi

News

Milan, il messaggio d’amore di Leao per i tifosi a San Siro – FOTO

Pubblicato

20 minuti fa

su

Leao

Ieri il Milan ha battuto il Torino. Oggi all’indomani del match Leao ha elogiato con un messaggio d’amore i tifosi a San Siro

Leao innamorato dei tifosi rossoneri. Ieri il Milan ha battuto il Torino. Oggi all’indomani del match il portoghese ha elogiato con un messaggio d’amore i tifosi a San Siro. Ecco il video social:

