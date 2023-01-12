Manchester United, arriva Weghorst dal Burnley: l’accordo

Connettiti con noi

News

Pubblicato

2 minuti fa

su

Premier League

Wout Weghorst, attaccante attualmente in prestito al Besiktas, oggi farà le visite mediche con il Manchester United

Wout Weghorst, attaccante di proprietà del Burnley e attualmente in prestito al Besiktas, oggi farà le visite mediche con il Manchester United.

Secondo Fabrizio Romano, i Red Devils pagheranno un indennizzo di 3 milioni di euro al club inglese per interrompere il suo prestito al Besiktas e firmare il nuovo contratto con il Manchester United. L’olandese arriva in presto secco fino a giugno.

