Manchester United, arriva Weghorst dal Burnley: l’accordo
Wout Weghorst, attaccante attualmente in prestito al Besiktas, oggi farà le visite mediche con il Manchester United
Wout Weghorst, attaccante di proprietà del Burnley e attualmente in prestito al Besiktas, oggi farà le visite mediche con il Manchester United.
Secondo Fabrizio Romano, i Red Devils pagheranno un indennizzo di 3 milioni di euro al club inglese per interrompere il suo prestito al Besiktas e firmare il nuovo contratto con il Manchester United. L’olandese arriva in presto secco fino a giugno.