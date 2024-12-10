 Champions League: il programma delle partite odierne
Champions League, il programma delle partite odierne: Milan in campo domani

Milan Emirates: celebrata la partnership per il 125° anniversario

Allenamento Milan, il report della giornata odierna: la preparazione al match di Champions League

Milan Stella Rossa, partita del cuore per Rade Krunic: prima sfida da ex per il centrocampista

Pulisic Milan, speranza rientro contro la Roma: sarà decisiva questa cosa

Champions League, il programma delle partite odierne: Milan in campo domani. Le ultimissime notizie sulla competizione

Il Milan, domani, scenderà in campo contro lo Stella Rossa. Di seguito il programma odierno delle partite di Champions League.

  • Ore 18.45: GIRONA-LIVERPOOL.
  • Ore 18.45: DINAMO ZAGABRIA-CELTIC.
  • Ore 21.00: BAYER LEVERKUSEN-INTER.
  • Ore 21.00: ATALANTA-REAL MADRID.
  • Ore 21.00: SHAKTAR-BAYERN MONACO.
  • Ore 21.00: LIPSIA-ASTON VILLA.
  • Ore 21.00: SALISBURGO-PARIS SAINT GERMAIN.
  • Ore 21.00: CLUB BRUGGE-SPORTING LISBONA.
  • Ore 21.00: BREST-PSV.
