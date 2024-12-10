News
Champions League, il programma delle partite odierne: Milan in campo domani
Il Milan, domani, scenderà in campo contro lo Stella Rossa. Di seguito il programma odierno delle partite di Champions League.
- Ore 18.45: GIRONA-LIVERPOOL.
- Ore 18.45: DINAMO ZAGABRIA-CELTIC.
- Ore 21.00: BAYER LEVERKUSEN-INTER.
- Ore 21.00: ATALANTA-REAL MADRID.
- Ore 21.00: SHAKTAR-BAYERN MONACO.
- Ore 21.00: LIPSIA-ASTON VILLA.
- Ore 21.00: SALISBURGO-PARIS SAINT GERMAIN.
- Ore 21.00: CLUB BRUGGE-SPORTING LISBONA.
- Ore 21.00: BREST-PSV.