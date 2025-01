Walker Milan, messaggio da brividi del terzino inglese! Il post social – FOTO

Intervenuto sui propri profili social, Kyle Walker, acquisto ufficiale del calciomercato Milan, ha scritto questo bellissimo messaggio:

Ciao @acmilan 👋🏽



I’m delighted and proud to sign for AC Milan! A club with such rich history, one I’ve followed since I was a kid. It’s an honour to join and I can’t wait to pull on the Rossoneri shirt and get started.



I’m very much looking forward to this new chapter in my… pic.twitter.com/F8d2UjngIG