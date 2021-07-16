Sorteggi Champions League: ecco la sede per i prossimi due anni

Connettiti con noi

Pubblicato

9 secondi fa

su

La UEFA ufficializza Istanbul come sede dei sorteggi per Champions League, Europa League e Conference League: il comunicato

La UEFA ufficializza Istanbul come sede dei sorteggi di Champions League, Europa League e Conference League per le prossime due stagioni (2021/22 e 2022/23). La nota ufficiale della UEFA.

«Il calcio d’inizio della stagione europea per club, che include i sorteggi per la fase a gironi del UCL ,UEL e UECL si svolgerà a Istanbul a fine agosto sia nella stagione 2021/22 che nella stagione 2022/23».

 

 

