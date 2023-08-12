News
Tripletta Loftus Cheek: inarrestabile il numero 8 a Milanello – VIDEO
Tripletta Loftus Cheek: inarrestabile il numero 8 a Milanello – VIDEO. Il centrocampista mette la terza firma sull’amichevole del Milan
In Milan Etoile du Sahel, è Loftus Cheek a trascinare i rossoneri in amichevole.
RLC with his Hattrick and the second assist for Christian Pulisic 3-0pic.twitter.com/B8QXynVUJW— ꜱᴄᴏᴜᴛ7ᴄᴀʟᴄɪᴏ (@Scout7Calcio) August 12, 2023
Ecco il terzo gol del centrocampista, che sigla così la tripletta personale.