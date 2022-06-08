News
Galles Olanda: l’obiettivo rossonero Lang parte titolare
L’Olanda sfida il Galles nella seconda giornata di Nations League. L’obiettivo del Milan Noa Lang parte titolare
Noa Lang osservato speciale nel match tra Galles ed Olanda. L’obiettivo del Milan è titolare nel match di Nations League.
GALLES (4-4-2): Ward; Roberts, Davies, Mephan, Rodon; Norrington-Davies, Wilson, Morrell, Levitt; James, Johnson.
Allenatore: Rob Page.
OLANDA (3-4-2-1): Flekken; Teze, De Vrij, De Ligt; Hateboer, Koopmeiners, Schouten, Malacia; Lang, Capo; Weghorst.
Allenatore: Louis Van Gaal.