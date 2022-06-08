Connettiti con noi

News

Galles Olanda: l’obiettivo rossonero Lang parte titolare

Pubblicato

2 ore fa

su

L’Olanda sfida il Galles nella seconda giornata di Nations League. L’obiettivo del Milan Noa Lang parte titolare

Noa Lang osservato speciale nel match tra Galles ed Olanda. L’obiettivo del Milan è titolare nel match di Nations League.

GALLES (4-4-2): Ward; Roberts, Davies, Mephan, Rodon; Norrington-Davies, Wilson, Morrell, Levitt; James, Johnson.
Allenatore: Rob Page.

OLANDA (3-4-2-1): Flekken; Teze, De Vrij, De Ligt; Hateboer, Koopmeiners, Schouten, Malacia; Lang, Capo; Weghorst.
Allenatore: Louis Van Gaal.

