News
Player of the Week Uefa: vince Giroud
La Uefa ha nominato il proprio Player of the Week dell’ultimo turno di Champions League. Vince Giroud del Milan
La Uefa ha nominato il proprio Player of the Week dell’ultimo turno di Champions League. Vince Giroud del Milan
Dear @_OlivierGiroud_ 📝— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 3, 2022
You're welcome.
Love from #ACMilan admin team ❤️🖤#UCL #ACMSAL #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/AsCOok7xOk
L’attaccante francese contro il Salisburgo ha realizzato due gol e un assist per il gol di Krunic