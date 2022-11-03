Connettiti con noi

News ZOnefootball

Player of the Week Uefa: vince Giroud

Milan Women News ZOnefootball

Espulsione Grimshaw: la rossonera squalificata una giornata

News ZOnefootball

Ultime Notizie Serie A: trionfo Fiorentina, parla Sottil

Milan Women News ZOnefootball

Nazionali Milan femminile: Giuliani convocata dall'Italia

News ZOnefootball

Allenamento Milan: domani previsto una seduta mattutina

News

Player of the Week Uefa: vince Giroud

Pubblicato

1 ora fa

su

Db Milano 02/11/2022 - Champions League / Milan-Salisburgo / foto Daniele Buffa/Image Sport nella foto: esultanza gol Olivier Giroud

La Uefa ha nominato il proprio Player of the Week dell’ultimo turno di Champions League. Vince Giroud del Milan

La Uefa ha nominato il proprio Player of the Week dell’ultimo turno di Champions League. Vince Giroud del Milan

L’attaccante francese contro il Salisburgo ha realizzato due gol e un assist per il gol di Krunic

Argomenti correlati:

Milan News 24 – Registro Stampa Tribunale di Torino n. 48 del 07/09/2021 – Editore e proprietario: Sportreview s.r.l. – PI 11028660014 Sito non ufficiale, non autorizzato o connesso a A.C.Milan S.p.A. Il marchio Milan è di esclusiva proprietà di A.C. Milan S.p.A.