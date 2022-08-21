HANNO DETTO
Pellegatti: «Il Milan ha detto che prenderà un centrocampista e un difensore». Le parole del giornalista rossonero
Carlo Pellegatti ha parlato del mercato del Milan ai microfoni di Radio 24. Ecco le parole del giornalista rossonero:
«Il Milan aveva detto che avrebbe preso un attaccante, un numero 10, li hanno presi. Hanno detto che prenderanno un centrocampista e un difensore e li prenderanno. Se partirà Ballo Tourè potrebbe anche arrivare un terzino come riserva di Theo».