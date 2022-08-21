Connettiti con noi

Pellegatti: «Il Milan ha detto che prenderà un centrocampista e un difensore»

Gasperini: «E' stata una bella partita e il pareggio è giusto»

Tonali a Milan Tv: «Oggi non possiamo dire né due punti persi né un punto guadagnato»

Pioli a Milan Tv: «Siamo stati padroni: due punti persi»

Pioli a Dazn: «Abbiamo fatto una buona partita e sono soddisfatto dei ragazzi»

Carlo Pellegatti parla delle strategie di mercato del Milan

Pellegatti: «Il Milan ha detto che prenderà un centrocampista e un difensore». Le parole del giornalista rossonero

Carlo Pellegatti ha parlato del mercato del Milan ai microfoni di Radio 24. Ecco le parole del giornalista rossonero:

«Il Milan aveva detto che avrebbe preso un attaccante, un numero 10, li hanno presi. Hanno detto che prenderanno un centrocampista e un difensore e li prenderanno. Se partirà Ballo Tourè potrebbe anche arrivare un terzino come riserva di Theo».

