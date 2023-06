Milan Balogun, c’è l’annuncio sul futuro: le parole del giocatore

L’obiettivo di mercato del Milan Folarin Balogun ha parlato del suo futuro, tra nuove destinazioni e il rinnovo con l’Arsenal.

Folarin Balogun scored his first goal for USMNT overnight. ✨🇺🇸 #USMNT



On his future says: “I definitely won't go on loan again — then I’m not sure what's going to happen”, Balogun added. #AFC



Meeting will take place between his agents and Arsenal to decide his future soon. pic.twitter.com/fxivluuGaj