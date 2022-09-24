Connettiti con noi

News ZOnefootball

Nazionali Milan: Leao titolare in Repubblica Ceca Portogallo

Milan Women News ZOnefootball

Gol Asllani: la svedese ancora a segno, che inizio!

Milan Women News ZOnefootball

Gol Bergamaschi: traguardo importante per il capitano delle rossonere

Milan Women News ZOnefootball

Classifica Serie A femminile: cosa cambia dopo gli anticipi del sabato

News ZOnefootball

Allenamento Milan, le foto della seduta odierna a Milanello

News

Nazionali Milan: Leao titolare in Repubblica Ceca Portogallo

Pubblicato

11 secondi fa

su

Mg Milano 03/09/2022 - campionato di calcio serie A / Milan-Inter / foto Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport nella foto: esultanza gol Rafael Leao

Tra poco il Portogallo scenderà in campo contro la Repubblica Ceca. L’attaccante del Milan, Rafa Leao partirà titolare

Tra poco il Portogallo scenderà in campo contro la Repubblica Ceca. L’attaccante del Milan, Rafa Leao partirà titolare

Argomenti correlati:

News

Mg Milano 03/09/2022 - campionato di calcio serie A / Milan-Inter / foto Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport nella foto: esultanza gol Rafael Leao
Mg Milano 03/09/2022 - campionato di calcio serie A / Milan-Inter / foto Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport nella foto: esultanza gol Rafael Leao
News11 secondi fa Daniele Grassini

Nazionali Milan: Leao titolare in Repubblica Ceca Portogallo

Tra poco il Portogallo scenderà in campo contro la Repubblica Ceca. L’attaccante del Milan, Rafa Leao partirà titolare Tra poco...
Milan Women10 minuti fa Daniele Grassini

Gol Asllani: la svedese ancora a segno, che inizio!

Nel pomeriggio il Milan femminile ha battuto nettamente il Parma. Tra le protagoniste anche Asllani. Inizio super per la svedese...
Milan femminile Milan femminile
Milan Women20 minuti fa Daniele Grassini

Gol Bergamaschi: traguardo importante per il capitano delle rossonere

Nel pomeriggio il Milan Femminile ha battuto nettamente il Parma. Tra le protagoniste Bergamaschi che ha raggiunto un traguardo importante...

Video

News2 settimane fa Daniele Grassini

Sampdoria Milan: i precedenti al Ferraris – VIDEO

Sampdoria Milan sarà una delle sfide più interessanti della sesta giornata di Serie A: ecco i precedenti allo stadio Ferraris...
Advertisement

Milan News 24 – Registro Stampa Tribunale di Torino n. 48 del 07/09/2021 – Editore e proprietario: Sportreview s.r.l. – PI 11028660014 Sito non ufficiale, non autorizzato o connesso a A.C.Milan S.p.A. Il marchio Milan è di esclusiva proprietà di A.C. Milan S.p.A.