Milan, Giroud sfumato? Dall'Inghilterra: «Può ancora lasciare il Chelsea»
1 minuto fa

Milan, Olivier Giroud può ancora lasciare il Chelsea nonostante il rinnovo. Questo ciò che riporta il giornalista Matt Law

Milan, può ancora non essere chiusa la pista che porta ad Olivier Giroud. La notizia del rinnovo dell’attaccante francese complica i piani dei rossoneri, ma secondo quanto riporta Matt Law, giornalista del Daily Telegraph, il giocatore può ancora lasciare il Chelsea. La palla però ora è in mano ai Blues.

