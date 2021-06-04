Milan, Giroud sfumato? Dall’Inghilterra: «Può ancora lasciare il Chelsea»

Milan, può ancora non essere chiusa la pista che porta ad Olivier Giroud. La notizia del rinnovo dell’attaccante francese complica i piani dei rossoneri, ma secondo quanto riporta Matt Law, giornalista del Daily Telegraph, il giocatore può ancora lasciare il Chelsea. La palla però ora è in mano ai Blues.

This story should update with Giroud contract news shortly but I'm told he could still leave Chelsea this summer. But the ball is now in the club's court. Clever #cfc https://t.co/iaRzqHSPSz

— Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) June 4, 2021