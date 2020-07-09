Milan femminile, Hovland ai saluti: «Ringrazio tutti, dai tifosi allo staff»

Dopo solo un anno dal suo arrivo al Milan femminile la Hovland prepara le valige, pronta per un’altra nuova avventura
Ecco le parole di addio della rocciosa centrale, ormai ex del Milan femminile, Hovland attraverso il proprio profilo ufficiale di Instagram,
«Si è chiuso un anno fantastico in Italia e sono rimasta con tutti questi grandi ricordi.
Ho stretto amicizia vere e ho avuto esperienze che non avrei vissuto altrove.
Sono orgogliosa di aver rappresentato uno dei club più grandi al mondo. È stata una grande sensazione poter indossare la maglia ogni settimana e lottare per i «rossoneri» ❤️🖤.
Ma sento che è tempo per me di andare avanti, il mio tempo con il Milan è finito.
Voglio ringraziare l’intero club e i miei compagni di squadra per aver reso il mio anno in Italia eccezionale. Voglio anche ringraziare i nostri fantastici tifosi, che ci hanno supportato ogni giorno.
Ora è tempo di nuove avventure e di iniziare nuovi capitoli, e auguro a tutti buona fortuna per la prossima stagione.
Una volta Milan, sempre Milan ❤️»
