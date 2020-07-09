Milan femminile, Hovland ai saluti: «Ringrazio tutti, dai tifosi allo staff»

View this post on Instagram

An amazing year in Italy is now over, and I’m left with all these great memories. I made friends for life, and had experiences I would never be without. I’m proud to have represented one of the biggest club in the world. It was a great feeling to be able to put on the jersey every week and fight for the «Rossoneri» ❤️🖤. I feel it’s time for me to move on, so my time with AC Milan has come to an end. I want to thank the whole club and my teammates for making my year in Italy a great one. I also want to thank our fantastic fans, who have been supporting us every day. Now it’s time for new adventures, and making new chapters, and I wish everyone good luck for the next season. One time Milan, always Milan❤️. #forzamilan #sempremilan