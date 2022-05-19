Connettiti con noi

Calciomercato Milan: Nunez vuole la Champions, rifiutati Newcastle e United

1 ora fa

Darwin Nunez, attaccante del Benfica accostato anche al Milan, vuole giocare la Champions. Rifiutate le offerte di Newcastle e United

Darwin Nunez, attaccante del Benfica accostato anche al Milan, vuole tornare a respirare l’atmosfera delle notti europee con una squadra che disputi la competizione più importante.

Ecco perché, secondo RMC Sport, l’attaccante del Benfica avrebbe rifiutato le ricche proposte di Newcastle e Manchester United

