Calciomercato Milan: Nunez vuole la Champions, rifiutati Newcastle e United
Darwin Nunez, attaccante del Benfica accostato anche al Milan, vuole giocare la Champions. Rifiutate le offerte di Newcastle e United
Darwin Nunez, attaccante del Benfica accostato anche al Milan, vuole tornare a respirare l’atmosfera delle notti europee con una squadra che disputi la competizione più importante.
Ecco perché, secondo RMC Sport, l’attaccante del Benfica avrebbe rifiutato le ricche proposte di Newcastle e Manchester United