 Walker Milan, Guardiola avvisa Ibrahimovic! Le parole
Walker Milan, Guardiola avvisa Ibrahimovic! Parole chiare sul futuro del difensore

2 ore fa

guardiola

Walker Milan, Pep Guardiola, tecnico del Manchester City, ha parlato del futuro del difensore inglese: avviso a Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Come riportato da Fabrizio Romano, noto giornalista di mercato, Pep Guardiola, in conferenza stampa, ha parlato di Kyle Walker, terzino del Manchester City ed obiettivo caldissimo del calciomercato Milan:

PAROLE – «Ibrahimovic ha detto che gli piace Kyle Walker? Se lo ha detto Zlatan, beh… ha detto così. Kyle può giocare ovunque!».

