Walker Milan, Guardiola avvisa Ibrahimovic! Parole chiare sul futuro del difensore
Walker Milan, Pep Guardiola, tecnico del Manchester City, ha parlato del futuro del difensore inglese: avviso a Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Come riportato da Fabrizio Romano, noto giornalista di mercato, Pep Guardiola, in conferenza stampa, ha parlato di Kyle Walker, terzino del Manchester City ed obiettivo caldissimo del calciomercato Milan:
🚨🏴 Pep Guardiola: “Ibrahimovic said that he likes Kyle Walker? If Zlatan said that, well… he said thaf. Kyle can play anywhere!”. pic.twitter.com/iCyBvcU1CG
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2025
PAROLE – «Ibrahimovic ha detto che gli piace Kyle Walker? Se lo ha detto Zlatan, beh… ha detto così. Kyle può giocare ovunque!».