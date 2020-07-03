Milan Femminile: Sandra Zigic ai saluti dopo due stagioni

La giocatrice croata lascia il Milan Femminile dopo due stagioni trascorse in rossonero; la Zigic ha affidato ad Instagram il suo saluto

Sandra Zigic saluta il Milan Femminile; la giocatrice, di ruolo esterna di fascia, lascia la squadra di Maurizio Ganz dopo due stagioni per far ritorno, probabilmente, nella sua Croazia. Non è la prima ad aver annunciato l’addio nell’ultimo periodo per una formazione che dunque sarà profondamente trasformata nella prossima stagione.

La Zigic ha deciso di affidare ad Instagram il suo messaggio di commiato al mondo rossonero: «Prima di tutto voglio ringraziare tutti nel club per due stagioni indimenticabili», l’incipit del post che poi termina con : «Come sempre, sempre Milan».