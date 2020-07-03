Milan Femminile: Sandra Zigic ai saluti dopo due stagioni

La giocatrice croata lascia il Milan Femminile dopo due stagioni trascorse in rossonero; la Zigic ha affidato ad Instagram il suo saluto
Sandra Zigic saluta il Milan Femminile; la giocatrice, di ruolo esterna di fascia, lascia la squadra di Maurizio Ganz dopo due stagioni per far ritorno, probabilmente, nella sua Croazia. Non è la prima ad aver annunciato l’addio nell’ultimo periodo per una formazione che dunque sarà profondamente trasformata nella prossima stagione.
La Zigic ha deciso di affidare ad Instagram il suo messaggio di commiato al mondo rossonero: «Prima di tutto voglio ringraziare tutti nel club per due stagioni indimenticabili», l’incipit del post che poi termina con : «Come sempre, sempre Milan».
First of all I want to thank everyone in the club for two unforgettable seasons, especially the medical staff, the media staff and all the people that were always there to help and to lend a helping hand. Also I want to thank all my teammates from which some have become friends for life. ❤🖤 Unfortunately my time with AC Milan has come to an end and I wish the rossonere all the luck in the coming season and to finally reach that CL. 💪⚽️ Last, but definitely not least, I especially want to thank all the fans who have been the best and who made me see what we do on the field is important and reaches so many wonderful people. Each game you were there, no matter where and the weather, always chanting and always being the wind in our sails and for that you deserve a bow. In the end, all that we do is for you, the fans and I just hope that with my performances I have managed to put more smiles on your faces than frowns❤🖤 As always Sempre Milan❤🖤💪 @acmilan