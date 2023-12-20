News
Gol Guirassy: l’obiettivo del Milan a segno contro l’Augusta – VIDEO
Tra gli obiettivi del calciomercato Milan c’è Guirassy. L’attaccante ancora a segno in Bundesliga, 17° gol in campionato
🐘🇬🇳 SERHOU GUIRASSY répond à Harry Kane juste avant la mi-temps !
17 buts en BUNDESLIGA cette saison 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/r4VnhAzZZc
— 𝟏𝟎𝟎% 𝐅⚽⚽𝐓🇬🇳 (@CentPCentFoot) December 20, 2023
nello specifico ha realizzato il gol del 2-0 dello Stoccarda contro l’Augusta