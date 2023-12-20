Connettiti con noi

Inter Bologna 1-2: le giocate dell'obiettivo Milan Zirkzee stendono i neroazzurri

Bonus Champions League, ecco quanto incassa il Milan: le cifre

Calciomercato Milan: la Juventus insiste per un obiettivo rossonero

Ouedraogo Milan: valutazioni in corso, i costi dell'operazione

Gol Guirassy: l’obiettivo del Milan a segno contro l’Augusta – VIDEO

2 ore fa

Tra gli obiettivi del calciomercato Milan c’è Guirassy. L’attaccante ancora a segno in Bundesliga, 17° gol in campionato

Sempre più protagonista. Tra gli obiettivi del calciomercato Milan c’è Guirassy. L’attaccante ancora a segno in Bundesliga, 17° gol in campionato:

nello specifico ha realizzato il gol del 2-0 dello Stoccarda contro l’Augusta

