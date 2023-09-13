Connettiti con noi

Thiaw insieme a Kjaer nel derby Inter Milan? Il difensore tedesco ha questo pensiero

Maldini via dal Milan: rivelazione di Thiaw sull'ex dirigente rossonero

Baresi pazzo di Thiaw: che elogio al centrale tedesco!

Calabria vince il Premio Gentleman Fair Play 2023: la FOTO della premiazione

Rinnovo Theo Hernandez, il Milan ha le idee chiare. Ultime

Pubblicato

31 secondi fa

su

kjaer

Malick Thiaw, a margine del Premio Gentleman 2023, ha parlato anche di Simon Kjaer. Le dichiarazioni verso il derby Inter Milan

Nell’intervista a margine del Premio Gentleman 2023, Malick Thiaw ha parlato anche di Simon Kjaer in vista di Inter Milan.

KJAER – «Il mister decide con chi giocare. Kjaer è un giocatore molto esperto, molto bravo, che parla molto e mi sento a mio agio a giocare con lui. Spero che anche lui si senta a suo agio a giocare con me».

L’INTERVISTA DI THIAW AL PREMIO GENTLEMAN 2023

