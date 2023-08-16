Calciomercato
Samardzic Inter tutto saltato, Zenga non ha dubbi: «Tu calciatore, se desideri un club…»
Walter Zenga, ex portiere, si è soffermato così su Lazar Samardzic e l’affare saltato con l’Inter. Le sue dichiarazioni
L’ex portiere Walter Zenga ha detto la sua su quanto è accaduto tra l’Inter e Lazar Samardzic, nome accostato spesso anche al calciomercato Milan. Queste le sue parole tramite alcune Instagram Stories.
PAROLE – «La mia riflessione è alquanto semplice. Tu calciatore, se desideri un club, dici ai tuoi procuratori, semplicemente, che ci vuoi andare, punto. Altre storie non ne vedo. Se ci sono ripensamenti fa bene la società a non muoversi di un centimetro».