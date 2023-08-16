Connettiti con noi

Calciomercato HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Samardzic Inter tutto saltato, Zenga non ha dubbi: «Tu calciatore, se desideri un club...»

Calciomercato News ZOnefootball

Mercato Milan: il Psg vuole due attaccanti. Erano seguiti anche dai rossoneri in passato

Calciomercato News ZOnefootball

Pellegrino Milan: contatti per il difensore, il Platense fa una richiesta ai rossoneri! TUTTI i dettagli

Calciomercato News ZOnefootball

Schouten PSV, ora è UFFICIALE: era accostato anche al Milan

Calciomercato HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

L'ex obiettivo Milan Renato Sanches si presenta alla Roma: «L'ho scelta per questo motivo»

Calciomercato

Samardzic Inter tutto saltato, Zenga non ha dubbi: «Tu calciatore, se desideri un club…»

Pubblicato

2 ore fa

su

Walter Zenga, ex portiere, si è soffermato così su Lazar Samardzic e l’affare saltato con l’Inter. Le sue dichiarazioni

L’ex portiere Walter Zenga ha detto la sua su quanto è accaduto tra l’Inter e Lazar Samardzic, nome accostato spesso anche al calciomercato Milan. Queste le sue parole tramite alcune Instagram Stories.

PAROLE – «La mia riflessione è alquanto semplice. Tu calciatore, se desideri un club, dici ai tuoi procuratori, semplicemente, che ci vuoi andare, punto. Altre storie non ne vedoSe ci sono ripensamenti fa bene la società a non muoversi di un centimetro».

Argomenti correlati:

Milan News 24 – Registro Stampa Tribunale di Torino n. 48 del 07/09/2021 – Editore e proprietario: Sportreview s.r.l. – PI 11028660014 Sito non ufficiale, non autorizzato o connesso a A.C.Milan S.p.A. Il marchio Milan è di esclusiva proprietà di A.C. Milan S.p.A.