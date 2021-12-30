Connettiti con noi

Mvp del mese di dicembre: il Milan lancia il sondaggio social - FOTO

Botman Milan: concorrenza dalla Premier per il difensore

Tamponi Milan: negativi tutti i test rapidi, ora i molecolari

Infortunati Milan: le ultime su Calabria, Leao e Rebic

Coppa d'Africa, Bennacer carico: il suo messaggio social - FOTO

Mvp del mese di dicembre: il Milan lancia il sondaggio social – FOTO

Dicembre sta per chiudersi, così come il 2021. Il Milan sui social ha proposto un sondaggio social per votare l’MVP del mese. I candidati

Dicembre sta per chiudersi, così come il 2021. Il Milan sui social ha proposto un sondaggio social per votare l’MVP del mese.

Nello specifico i 4 candidati sono Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alessandro Florenzi, Junior Messias e Alexis Salemaekers. Le votazioni sono aperte, ora la parola ai tifosi per scegliere il migliore

