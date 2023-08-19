Mercato Milan, UFFICIALE: Ziyech firma con il Galatasaray! L’annuncio tramite social dell’arrivo del giocatore dal Chelsea

Da Londra a Istanbul. Nuova avventura in Turchia per Ziyech, ex obiettivo di mercato del Milan.

Il giocatore è stato annunciato dal Galatasary, dopo aver effettuato le visite mediche nella giornata.