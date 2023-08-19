Connettiti con noi

Mercato Milan, UFFICIALE: Ziyech firma con il Galatasaray!

Calciomercato HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Mercato Milan, Zanetti su Baldanzi: «L'ha dimostrato anche oggi!»

Calciomercato News ZOnefootball

Mercato Milan: Wahi al Lens, svolte le visite mediche! I dettagli

Calciomercato News ZOnefootball

Samardzic Milan: pressing Lazio, l'idea di Lotito! Cosa succede

Calciomercato Milan Women News ZOnefootball

Milan Femminile, UFFICIALE la cessione di Carage: il comunicato

Mercato Milan, UFFICIALE: Ziyech firma con il Galatasaray!

40 minuti fa

ziyech

Mercato Milan, UFFICIALE: Ziyech firma con il Galatasaray! L’annuncio tramite social dell’arrivo del giocatore dal Chelsea

Da Londra a Istanbul. Nuova avventura in Turchia per Ziyech, ex obiettivo di mercato del Milan.

Il giocatore è stato annunciato dal Galatasary, dopo aver effettuato le visite mediche nella giornata.

