Calciomercato
Mercato Milan, UFFICIALE: Ziyech firma con il Galatasaray!
Mercato Milan, UFFICIALE: Ziyech firma con il Galatasaray! L’annuncio tramite social dell’arrivo del giocatore dal Chelsea
Da Londra a Istanbul. Nuova avventura in Turchia per Ziyech, ex obiettivo di mercato del Milan.
🦁 Hakim Ziyech, Galatasaray’da! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/fDGWpdrvqB— Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) August 19, 2023
Il giocatore è stato annunciato dal Galatasary, dopo aver effettuato le visite mediche nella giornata.