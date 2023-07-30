Mercato Milan, è fatta per il giovane Skoczylas! I dettagli

Secondo quanto scrive Fabrizio Romano su Twitter, il giovane centrocampista polacco Mateusz Skoczylas, classe 2006, ha raggiunto l’accordo con il Milan.

Excl: Polish talented midfielder Mateusz Skoczylas (2006) on the verge of joining AC Milan, deal agreed – set to be signed early next week 🔴⚫️🇵🇱



Highly rated talent, Skoczylas will join AC Milan from Polish side Zagłębie Lubin. pic.twitter.com/jZKkiUosaD