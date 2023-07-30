Connettiti con noi

Mercato Milan, è fatta per il giovane Skoczylas! I dettagli. Il giovane talento polacco firmerà a breve con i rossoneri

Secondo quanto scrive Fabrizio Romano su Twitter, il giovane centrocampista polacco Mateusz Skoczylas, classe 2006, ha raggiunto l’accordo con il Milan.

La firma del giocatore è prevista per la prossima settimana. Il polacco si unisce al Milan, finendo la sua esperienza con il Zagłębie Lubin.

