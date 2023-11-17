News
Golden Boy 2023: vince Bellingham! TUTTI i premi assegnati da Tuttosport
È Jude Bellingham a trionfare al Golden Boy 2023. Ma il centrocampista del Real Madrid non è stato l’unico ad essere premiato. Di seguito tutti i dettagli.
PREMI ASSEGNATI DALLA GIURIA DEI GIORNALISTI
Golden Boy Absolute Best: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).
Best Italian Player Under 21: Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta).
The Youngest: Lamine Yamal (Barcellona), arrivato secondo al Golden Boy Absolute Best.
PREMI ASSEGNATI DAL BOARD (giuria di manager e glorie del calcio)
Golden Player Man: Erling Haaland (Manchester City).
Golden Player Woman: Aitana Bonmati (Barcellona).
Best European President: Tony Bloom (Brighton).
Best European Manager: Edu Gaspar (Arsenal).
PREMI ASSEGNATI DA TUTTOSPORT
Best Agent: Ali Barat.
Best Italian Girl Player Under 21: Chiara Beccari (Juventus Women, in prestito al Sassuolo).
Best European Girl Player Under 21: Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid).
Greatest Challenge of the Year: Cristiano Giuntoli (per lo scudetto col Napoli).
Italian ESports Golden Boy: DaniPitbull (Juventus Dsyre).