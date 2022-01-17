FIFA The Best: Kjaer e la Danimarca vincono il premio Fair Play

Tra i premi assegnati questa sera al FIFA The Best, c’è anche il “FIFA Fair Play 2021 Award“. E chi, più della Nazionale danese, del suo team medico e del suo staff, poteva meritarselo vista la tempestiva e lucida risposta a quanto accaduto agli Europei a Christian Eriksen?

Questo il tweet dedicato dalla FIFA a Kjaer e compagni dopo la premiazione:

🏆 🇩🇰 Denmark National Team, Danish Medical Team and Staff have won the FIFA Fair Play 2021 Award

👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LcgCaTcxwp

— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022