FIFA The Best: Kjaer e la Danimarca vincono il premio Fair Play

1 ora fa

Tra i premi assegnati questa sera al FIFA The Best, c’è anche il “FIFA Fair Play 2021 Award vinto da Kjaer e la Danimarca

Tra i premi assegnati questa sera al FIFA The Best, c’è anche il “FIFA Fair Play 2021 Award“. E chi, più della Nazionale danese, del suo team medico e del suo staff, poteva meritarselo vista la tempestiva e lucida risposta a quanto accaduto agli Europei a Christian Eriksen?

Questo il tweet dedicato dalla FIFA a Kjaer e compagni dopo la premiazione:

