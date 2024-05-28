 Convocati Belgio per l'Europeo: la decisione su De Ketelaere
Convocati Belgio per l'Europeo: la decisione UFFICIALE su De Ketelaere e la LISTA completa

Convocati Belgio per l’Europeo: la decisione UFFICIALE su De Ketelaere e la LISTA completa

2 ore fa

Convocati Belgio per l’Europeo: la decisione UFFICIALE su Charles De Ketelaere e la LISTA completa dei Diavoli rossi

Questa mattina il Belgio ha reso nota la lista dei calciatori convocati per il prossimo europeo di Germania. In lista è presente anche Charles De Ketelaere, di proprietà del Milan e reduce dall’ottima stagione all’Atalanta.

Portieri: Koen Casteels, Matz Sels, Thomas Kaminski

Difensori: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Wout Faes,Thomas Meunier, Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen, Axel Witsel

Centrocampisti:Kevin De Bruyne, Orel Mangala, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans, Arthur Vermeeren, Aster Vranckx

Attaccanti: Johan Bakayoko, Yannick Carrasco, Charles De Ketelaere, Jérémy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Loïs Openda, Leandro Trossard

