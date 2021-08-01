Connettiti con noi

News ZOnefootball

Shevchenko non è più il ct dell'Ucraina, il messaggio sui social
Advertisement

News ZOnefootball

Kaio Jorge in volo verso Torino, è fatta con la Juventus

News ZOnefootball

Rientra Kessie dalle Olimpiadi, Pioli riabbraccia il centrocampista

News ZOnefootball

C'è già una prima indicazione per Pioli per l'inizio di stagione

News

Locatelli Juve: nuovi contatti a inizio settimana col Sassuolo. Le ultime

News

Sassuolo, Scamacca cerca squadra: piace in Premier League e in Bundesliga

News

Lukaku, l'Inter respinge l'onda d'urto Premier: lui vuole restare

News

Kaio Jorge, la Juve ce l'ha fatta: cifre e dettagli dell’operazione

News

Vignato, Milan, Inter, Juve ed Europa sul gioiello del Chievo

News

Leao, le intenzioni del Milan in merito al suo futuro: il punto

News

Hauge, niente Nizza in accordo con Pioli: ora il suo futuro

News

Saelemaekers, tanto impegno ma condizione ancora lontana

News

Bennacer, lavoro da casa e pronto a tornare appena possibile

News

Kessie, niente ferie: subito a Milanello ed in gruppo

News

Pobega, bene fisicamente ma ancora tanto da lavorare

News

Shevchenko non è più il ct dell’Ucraina, il messaggio sui social

Pubblicato

1 ora fa

su

Sheva

Andriy Shevchenko ha terminato la propria avventura alla guida della Nazionale Ucraina. L’ex rossonero ha pubblicato un messaggio

Andriy Shevchenko ha terminato la propria avventura alla guida della Nazionale Ucraina. L’ex rossonero ha pubblicato un messaggio attraverso i propri profili social:

Argomenti correlati:
Advertisement