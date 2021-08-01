News
Shevchenko non è più il ct dell’Ucraina, il messaggio sui social
Andriy Shevchenko ha terminato la propria avventura alla guida della Nazionale Ucraina. L’ex rossonero ha pubblicato un messaggio attraverso i propri profili social:
Today, my contract with the Ukrainian Football Association came to the end. I spent five years with the National team. It was hard work that proved that we are capable of playing modern football. I am grateful… https://t.co/sEOi4Yfskp 🇺🇦💛💙 pic.twitter.com/eq6NhU5wfZ
— Andriy Shevchenko (@jksheva7) August 1, 2021