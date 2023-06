Tonali Milan: ultimi dettagli da definire con il Newcastle! LE ULTIME

Il Newcastle e il Milan stanno definendo gli ultimi dettagli dell’accordo per la cessione di Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle and AC Milan will enter into final stages of negotiations for Sandro Tonali today. New round of talks will take place around €70m fee, add-ons and structure of deal being discussed. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC



Contract until June 2029, €8m per season net salary plus €2m add-ons. pic.twitter.com/j6aNPnq0Gv