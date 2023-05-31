Connettiti con noi

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Mercato Milan, Kolo Muani parla del futuro: «Non c'è fretta»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Spalletti vicino al Milan? Svelato un clamoroso retroscena!

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Ex Milan, Dalot dopo il rinnovo con il Manchester United: le parole

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Pobega sul rapporto con Pioli: «Ecco in cosa mi ha aiutato»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Deschamps: «Assenza di Lacazette? Giroud e Kolo Muani...»

HANNO DETTO

Mercato Milan, Kolo Muani parla del futuro: «Non c’è fretta»

Pubblicato

2 ore fa

su

Mercato Milan, Kolo Muani parla del futuro: «Non c’è fretta». Obiettivo di mercato dei rossoneri, le sue parole aprono scenari

Il Milan ha seguito per molto tempo Kolo Muani, giocatore dell’Eintracht Francoforte. Sul suo futuro, il giocatore ha svelato le sue intenzioni.

LE PAROLE – «Qui all’Eintracht ho ancora un contratto a lungo termine, non c’è fretta»

Argomenti correlati:

Milan News 24 – Registro Stampa Tribunale di Torino n. 48 del 07/09/2021 – Editore e proprietario: Sportreview s.r.l. – PI 11028660014 Sito non ufficiale, non autorizzato o connesso a A.C.Milan S.p.A. Il marchio Milan è di esclusiva proprietà di A.C. Milan S.p.A.