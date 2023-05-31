Mercato Milan, Kolo Muani parla del futuro: «Non c’è fretta»

Il Milan ha seguito per molto tempo Kolo Muani, giocatore dell’Eintracht Francoforte. Sul suo futuro, il giocatore ha svelato le sue intenzioni.

Kolo Muani on his future: “I’ve still a long term contract here at Eintracht, there’s no rush”. 🚨🔴 #transfers



“That’s why there’s still a chance for me to stay and become Bundesliga’s golden boot here next season”, Kolo says via @CmOffiziel. pic.twitter.com/siEx4XjprL