Instagram, il post del Milan dopo la sconfitta con il Genoa – FOTO

Il Milan, attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram, ha pubblicato un post al termine della partita contro il Genoa: «Siamo responsabili della sconfitta, non abbiamo giocato come avremmo voluto».
“We are responsible for the defeat, we didn’t play as we should have.”
🎙 “We are responsible for the defeat, we didn’t play as we should have.” Coach Pioli’s thoughts after #MilanGenoa #SempreMilan