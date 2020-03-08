Instagram, il post del Milan dopo la sconfitta con il Genoa – FOTO

Di
Marco Rizzo
-
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

Il Milan, attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram, ha pubblicato un post al termine della partita contro il Genoa

Il Milan, attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram, ha pubblicato un post al termine della partita contro il Genoa: «Siamo responsabili della sconfitta, non abbiamo giocato come avremmo voluto».

“We are responsible for the defeat, we didn’t play as we should have.”

 

🎙 “We are responsible for the defeat, we didn’t play as we should have.” Coach Pioli’s thoughts after #MilanGenoa #SempreMilan

