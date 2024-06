Zirkzee Milan, dalla Germania TUONANO: contatti concreti col Manchester United. COSA SUCCEDE

🚨🔴 Been told that concrete talks between ManUtd and Joshua Zirkzee‘s

top agent Kia Joorabchian have started! #Zirkzee, a top target for the attack of #MUFC again and as revealed today – after a total agreement with AC Milan is not in sight at this stage.



Understand, ManUtd… pic.twitter.com/PPWI7LCJ2s