PSV Milan: dove vedere l'amichevole di domani in tv e streaming

Ex Milan, il Tottenham piomba su Kessie: i dettagli

Calciomercato Milan: richiesta alta dell'Atalanta per Sportiello

Milan, Adli convince nelle amichevoli: piani cambiati per lui

Ex Milan - Gilardino si è preso il Genoa: il tecnico verso la conferma

Il Milan affronterà il PSV il prossimo 30 dicembre in Olanda. Ecco dove vedere l’amichevole in tv e streaming

Il Milan domani affronterà il PSV in Olanda. Ecco dove vedere l’amichevole in tv e streaming.

La gara verrà trasmessa in diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport Football. Sarà possibile vedere il match anche in diretta streaming su DAZN, Now TV e Sky Go, scaricando le app oppure accedendo ai siti delle piattaforme tramite i propri dispositivi mobili (pc, tablet e smartphone).

