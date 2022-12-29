PSV Milan: dove vedere l’amichevole di domani in tv e streaming

Il Milan affronterà il PSV il prossimo 30 dicembre in Olanda. Ecco dove vedere l’amichevole in tv e streaming

La gara verrà trasmessa in diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport Football. Sarà possibile vedere il match anche in diretta streaming su DAZN, Now TV e Sky Go, scaricando le app oppure accedendo ai siti delle piattaforme tramite i propri dispositivi mobili (pc, tablet e smartphone).