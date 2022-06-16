Il Lille avvisa Botman: «Offerta del Milan troppa bassa»

Come riferito dal giornalista inglese Scott Wilson, il Lille ha avvisato Sven Botman della volontà di non accettare l’offerta del Milan in quanto troppo bassa rispetto a quella del Newcastle.

Per soddisfare la voglia del centrale, desideroso di sbarcare a Milanello, Maldini e Massara dovranno alzare la cifra offerta al club francese.

⚫️⚪️TRANSFER LATEST: Lille tell Sven Botman he won’t be joining AC Milan unless Italians significantly increase their offer, but at the moment, that’s where he wants to go. #NUFC still in strong position – with much more lucrative deal on the table…https://t.co/7vNO9uZABT

