Connettiti con noi

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Il Lille avvisa Botman: «Offerta del Milan troppa bassa»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Ielpo sullo scudetto del Milan: «Ibra, Leao e Maldini decisivi»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Under 21, Nicolato insiste: «Bisogna puntare sui giovani»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Zazzaroni sul sistema calcio italiano: «I conti delle società sono disastrosi»

HANNO DETTO ZOnefootball

Calabria saluta la stagione: «Ora riposo per ripartire alla grande» - FOTO

HANNO DETTO

Il Lille avvisa Botman: «Offerta del Milan troppa bassa»

Pubblicato

1 ora fa

su

LILLE, FRANCE - MARCH 16: Sven Botman of Lille in action during the UEFA Champions League Round Of Sixteen Leg Two match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on March 16, 2022 in Lille, France. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Come riportato dall’Inghilterra, il Lille ha avvisato Botman della volontà di non accettare l’offerta del Milan perchè troppo bassa

Come riferito dal giornalista inglese Scott Wilson, il Lille ha avvisato Sven Botman della volontà di non accettare l’offerta del Milan in quanto troppo bassa rispetto a quella del Newcastle.

Per soddisfare la voglia del centrale, desideroso di sbarcare a Milanello, Maldini e Massara dovranno alzare la cifra offerta al club francese.

Argomenti correlati: