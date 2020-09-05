Bjorklund, nuovo acquisto rossonero: «Orgoglio di giocare nel Milan»

Ecco le prime parole del neoacquisto rossonero Lukas Björklund sui canali ufficiali del club milanista
Ecco le prime parole del neoacquisto rossonero Lukas Björklund sui canali ufficiali del club milanista: «Sono veramente felice e orgoglioso di firmare un contratto di 3 anni con il Milan! Non vedo l’ora di cominciare! Un grande grazie va alla mia famiglia che è sempre stata al mio fianco e mi ha supportato attraverso tutte le difficoltà. Siete i migliori! Di certo un ringraziamento va anche al Malmo per questi due grandi anni. E’ stato un onore giocare per la migliore squadra scandinava!».
I am very happy and proud to sign a 3 years contract with @acmilan ❤️🖤 Can’t wait to get started! A big thanks to my family how always are there for me and supports me through everything. You are the best! Of course thank you @malmo_ff for two great years. It has been an honor to play for the biggest club in Scandinavian! Also thank you @martindahlinmanagement for helping with this and much more!