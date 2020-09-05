Bjorklund, nuovo acquisto rossonero: «Orgoglio di giocare nel Milan»

Di
Marco Rizzo
-
Lukas Bjorklund,
© foto Milan News 24

Ecco le prime parole del neoacquisto rossonero Lukas Björklund sui canali ufficiali del club milanista

Ecco le prime parole del neoacquisto rossonero Lukas Björklund sui canali ufficiali del club milanista: «Sono veramente felice e orgoglioso di firmare un contratto di 3 anni con il Milan! Non vedo l’ora di cominciare! Un grande grazie va alla mia famiglia che è sempre stata al mio fianco e mi ha supportato attraverso tutte le difficoltà. Siete i migliori! Di certo un ringraziamento va anche al Malmo per questi due grandi anni. E’ stato un onore giocare per la migliore squadra scandinava!».