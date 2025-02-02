Pavlovic Milan, dall’Inghilterra un club di Premier vuole il difensore: le ultimissime!

Nuovo interesse per Pavlovic del Milan dall’Inghilterra. Sul difensore c’è il Crystal Palace e il Daily Mail parla di trattativa in corso con il club rossonero.

Crystal Palace in talks over a move for AC Milan centre back Strahinja Pavlovic. Also interest in taking Juventus’ Tiago Djalo on loan. Interest in Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell remains – but may depend on budget. More transfers on @MailSport