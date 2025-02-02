Pavlovic Milan, dall’Inghilterra un club di Premier vuole il difensore: le ultimissime!

 Pavlovic Milan, dall'Inghilterra c'è un club di Premier
Milan news 24

Pubblicato

6 minuti fa

su

Di

Pavlovic

Pavlovic Milan, dall'Inghilterra un club di Premier League vuole il difensore serbo: le ultimissime sul calciomercato rossonero

Nuovo interesse per Pavlovic del Milan dall'Inghilterra. Sul difensore c'è il Crystal Palace e il Daily Mail parla di trattativa in corso con il club rossonero.

