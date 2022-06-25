Connettiti con noi

Milan, aperto il sondaggio social tra Theo Hernandez e Saelemaekers – VIDEO

2 ore fa

Milano 15/05/2022 - campionato di calcio serie A / Milan-Atalanta / foto Image Sport nella foto: esultanza gol Theo Hernandez

Il Milan, sui propri profili social, ha invitato i tifosi rossoneri a votare l’assist più bello: in corsa Theo Hernandez e Saelemaekers

Tramite il proprio profilo Twitter, il Milan ha aperto il sondaggio per decidere il miglior assist tra Theo Hernandez e Saelemaekers: chi vincerà la sfida?

Calciomercato41 minuti fa Alberto petrosilli

Dybala Inter, nostalgia della Juve? Il Milan monitora interessato

Dybala Inter, nostalgia della Juve? Il retroscena sull’argentino che lascerà i bianconeri a parametro zero col Milan che resta interessato...
Calciomercato1 ora fa Alberto petrosilli

James Rodriguez rifiuta il Botafogo: vuole tornare in Europa. Il colombiano piaceva anche al Milan

James Rodriguez lascia l’Al Rayyan. Per lui c’è l’interesse del Botafogo, ma il colombiano vuole tornare in Europa. il Milan…...
Calciomercato1 ora fa Alberto petrosilli

Napoli, prima offerta del Valencia per Politano. Sull’esterno c’è anche il Milan

Il Valencia offre 10 milioni al Napoli per Politano. Ballano ancora 8 milioni tra domanda e offerta per l’attaccante che...
Calciomercato2 ore fa Alberto petrosilli

Milan, su De Ketelaere concorrenza del Leeds

Un altro obiettivo del mercato del Milan nel mirino di un altro club: il Leeds piomba su De Ketelaere: le...
News2 ore fa Alberto petrosilli

Milan, aperto il sondaggio social tra Theo Hernandez e Saelemaekers – VIDEO

Il Milan, sui propri profili social, ha invitato i tifosi rossoneri a votare l’assist più bello: in corsa Theo Hernandez...
