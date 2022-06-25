Milan, aperto il sondaggio social tra Theo Hernandez e Saelemaekers – VIDEO

Tramite il proprio profilo Twitter, il Milan ha aperto il sondaggio per decidere il miglior assist tra Theo Hernandez e Saelemaekers: chi vincerà la sfida?

🤝 Best Assist of the Season: Quarter-final 🤝

First off @TheoHernandez‘s first touch pinpoint cross 🎯 or Alexis’ defence slashing through ball ⤴️?

🎯 Iniziamo con il cross di Theo 🆚 La palla filtrante di Saelemaekers ⤴️@emirates | #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/jmwsgWPYhn

— AC Milan (@acmilan) June 22, 2022