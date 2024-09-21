News
Inter Milan, Inzaghi CAMBIA formazione rispetto al Manchester City: 4 NOVITA’ sono sicure
L’Inter che affronterà domani il Milan nel derby avrà una formazione titolare diversa rispetto a quella vista dall’inizio in Champions League contro il Manchester City.
Per Tuttosport, infatti, sono pronti a tornare fra i titolari Pavard e Mkhitaryan, così come Dimarco e Lautaro Martinez, mentre resta il dubbio a destra tra Darmian e Dumfries. Le novità di formazioni sicure, quindi, saranno 4.