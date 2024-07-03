Calciomercato
Dovbyk Milan: è lui l’alternativa a Lukaku in attacco, la STRATEGIA dei rossoneri se dovesse sfumare il belga
Il calciomercato Milan continua a cercare l’erede di Giroud. Piace Lukaku ma resta vivo l’interesse anche per Dovbyk come alternativa
La ricerca continua. Il calciomercato Milan continua a cercare l’erede di Giroud. Congelata la pista Zirkzee, piace Lukaku ma resta vivo l’interesse anche per Dovbyk come alternativa. Sky Sport fa il punto sull’attacco rossonero:
ATTACCO MILAN – «Dovbyk è un’alternativa a Lukaku, con Zirkzee che al momento resta una trattativa congelata. Sono previsti nuovi contatti, è un un nome che piace molto.»