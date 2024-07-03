 Dovbyk Milan: è lui l'alternativa a Lukaku in attacco, la STRATEGIA
Dovbyk Milan: è lui l'alternativa a Lukaku in attacco, la STRATEGIA dei rossoneri se dovesse sfumare il belga

Vasquez via dal Milan, il portiere nel MIRINO del club di Serie A, tutti i DETTAGLI

Calciomercato Milan: trattativa ai DETTAGLI tra Atalanta e Zaniolo, cosa manca per la chiusura

Lukaku Milan: Napoli in vantaggio grazie a Conte, i rossoneri però sono pronti a fare un'ECCEZIONE

Buongiorno Milan: il Napoli ALZA l'offerta, COSA MANCA per l'accordo con il Torino

Dovbyk Milan: è lui l’alternativa a Lukaku in attacco, la STRATEGIA dei rossoneri se dovesse sfumare il belga

3 ore fa

Il calciomercato Milan continua a cercare l’erede di Giroud. Piace Lukaku ma resta vivo l’interesse anche per Dovbyk come alternativa

La ricerca continua. Il calciomercato Milan continua a cercare l’erede di Giroud. Congelata la pista Zirkzee, piace Lukaku ma resta vivo l’interesse anche per Dovbyk come alternativa. Sky Sport fa il punto sull’attacco rossonero:

ATTACCO MILAN – «Dovbyk è un’alternativa a Lukaku, con Zirkzee che al momento resta una trattativa congelata. Sono previsti nuovi contatti, è un un nome che piace molto.»

