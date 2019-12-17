Whoscored, Theo Hernandez nella squadra della settimana di Serie A

Il portale calcistico Whoscored , ha stilato la squadra della settimana di Serie A, composta seguendo precisi parametri. Nel ruolo di terzino sinistro è presente Theo Hernandez.

L’ex Real Madrid è stato inserito nella team of the week del nostro campionato nonostante il Milan non sia andato oltre lo 0-0 nel match casalingo contro il Sassuolo. Il francese, che si è anche visto annullare un gol al Var, ha totalizzato un punteggio pari a 8.1. Di seguito potrete vedere l’intera formazione.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the star man in our Serie A team of the week having scored more than once in a game for the first time all season for Juventushttps://t.co/x7C9pK8Ce8 pic.twitter.com/CEdlce8BYF

— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 17, 2019