Whoscored, Theo Hernandez nella squadra della settimana di Serie A

Theo Hernandez

Il portale calcistico Whoscored ha inserito il giocatore rossonero Theo Hernandez all’interno della team of the week di Serie A

Il portale calcistico Whoscored , ha stilato la squadra della settimana di Serie A, composta seguendo precisi parametri. Nel ruolo di terzino sinistro è presente Theo Hernandez.

L’ex Real Madrid è stato inserito nella team of the week del nostro campionato nonostante il Milan non sia andato oltre lo 0-0 nel match casalingo contro il Sassuolo. Il francese, che si è anche visto annullare un gol al Var, ha totalizzato un punteggio pari a 8.1. Di seguito potrete vedere l’intera formazione.