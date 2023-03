Could do the impossible in his sleep…😬

Have a smashing one, @10Ronaldinho! 🥳



Indimenticabile come 𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑙 gol all’Inter… 😍

Buon compleanno! 🥳#SempreMilan

Brought to you @BancoBPMSpa pic.twitter.com/pYRU2hmJfQ