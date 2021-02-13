Pato, futuro a stelle e strisce: ad un passo l’accordo con Orlando City

Alexandre Pato si prepara a sbarcare negli U.S.A., precisamente ad Orlando. Il brasiliano è infatti ai dettagli con gli Orlando City. Firmerà un contratto di un anno, secondo The Mane Land.

After a week of twists and turns, Brazilian forward Alexandre Pato will sign with Orlando City. Not a DP or high TAM signing. Details: https://t.co/uEhoBNic25

