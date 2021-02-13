Pato, futuro a stelle e strisce: ad un passo l’accordo con Orlando City

Di
Davide Lusinga
-
pato milan
© foto Alexandre Pato, doppietta nel derby decisivo del 2011

Il futuro di Alexandre Pato sembra essere in MLS. Il brasiliano è ad un passo dal firmare con gli Orlando City

Alexandre Pato si prepara a sbarcare negli U.S.A., precisamente ad Orlando. Il brasiliano è infatti ai dettagli con gli Orlando City. Firmerà un contratto di un anno, secondo The Mane Land.