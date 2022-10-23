Connettiti con noi

News ZOnefootball

Highlights e gol Milan Juventus Women: le immagini del match - VIDEO

News ZOnefootball

Milanello, Maldini e Massara presenti all'allenamento odierno

News ZOnefootball

Milan-Monza, Brahim Diaz eletto MVP del match

News ZOnefootball

Allenamento Milan: testa alla Dinamo Zagabria per i rossoneri

News ZOnefootball

Torino, importante vittoria a Udine: settimana prossima c'è il Milan

News

Highlights e gol Milan Juventus Women: le immagini del match – VIDEO

Pubblicato

2 ore fa

su

Zanica (Bg) 22/10/2022 - campionato di calcio serie A femminile / Milan-Juventus / foto Image Sport nella foto: esultanza gol Kosovare Asllani

Ieri sera il Milan Women ha battuto la Juventus. Il club rossonero ha pubblicato gli highlights e gol del macth

Ieri sera il Milan Women ha battuto la Juventus a San Siro. Il club rossonero ha pubblicato sul proprio sito gli highlights e gol del match.

Argomenti correlati:

Milan News 24 – Registro Stampa Tribunale di Torino n. 48 del 07/09/2021 – Editore e proprietario: Sportreview s.r.l. – PI 11028660014 Sito non ufficiale, non autorizzato o connesso a A.C.Milan S.p.A. Il marchio Milan è di esclusiva proprietà di A.C. Milan S.p.A.