Da Bruno Fernandes ad Ander Herrera: i calciatori contro la Superlega
La notizia dell’avvio della Superlega sta sconvolgendo il mondo del calcio. In queste ore, diversi calciatori hanno preso posizione
La Superlega è la notizia che in queste ore sta creando un vero e proprio terremoto all’interno del mondo del calcio. Anche alcuni calciatori hanno preso posizione contro la nuova competizione. Dai portoghesi Bruno Fernandes e Joao Cancelo che repostano il commento di Daniel Podence fino al lungo tweet di Ander Herrera.
Bruno Fernandes e João Cancelo partilharam o post de Podence contra a Superliga Europeia. pic.twitter.com/lJpaiIv4t1
— B24 (@B24PT) April 19, 2021
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) April 19, 2021
— Álvaro González (@AlvaroGonzalez_) April 19, 2021
Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League – not any Super League. The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. Really hard to understand for all football fans out there…⚽💔
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 19, 2021