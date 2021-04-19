Da Bruno Fernandes ad Ander Herrera: i calciatori contro la Superlega

Connettiti con noi

Davide Lusinga

Pubblicato

1 ora fa

su

La notizia dell’avvio della Superlega sta sconvolgendo il mondo del calcio. In queste ore, diversi calciatori hanno preso posizione

La Superlega è la notizia che in queste ore sta creando un vero e proprio terremoto all’interno del mondo del calcio. Anche alcuni calciatori hanno preso posizione contro la nuova competizione. Dai portoghesi Bruno Fernandes e Joao Cancelo che repostano il commento di Daniel Podence fino al lungo tweet di Ander Herrera.

