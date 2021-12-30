Connettiti con noi

Premier League, rinviata anche Leicester-Norwich: il comunicato

Calciomercato Milan, anche il Chelsea su Szalai: le ultime

Tomori, Transfermarkt lo valuta 45 milioni: è la quarta più alta in Serie A

Hellas Verona, Barak non si muove: Milan e Inter avvisate

Calciomercato, il BVB punta Ali Cho: era accostato al Milan

La Premier League accoglie la richiesta del Norwich e rinvia la sfida del 1 gennaio tra i gailoverdi e il Leicester: il comunicato

A seguito della richiesta del Norwich, la Premier League ha deciso di rinviare la sfida in programma per l’1 gennaio contro il Leicester. La nota ufficiale sul canale Twitter.

