Milan Femminile, Begic: «Sono entusiasta, ora mi sento a casa»

Pamela Begic è una nuova giocatrice del Milan Femminile. Ecco il post della rossonera sul proprio profilo Instagram
Pamela Begic è una nuova giocatrice del Milan Femminile. Ecco il post della rossonera su Instagram: «Voglio annunciare che ho firmato un contratto con l’A.C. Milan e sono davvero entusiasta per questo. Tutto è successo all’improvviso e in maniera inaspettata, ma mi sento a casa, Non ci sono parole per descrivere questo grande momento sotto tutti i punti di vista della mia vita. Sono più che grata dall’opportunità di giocare a calcio con i colori rossoneri. Ci sarebbero molti ringraziamenti da fare, ma dico solo che ho fiducia nel divino e apprezzo che mi guida lungo il cammino».
Hi friends. My naked black and white pictures are taking a temporary leave of absence to announce I have signed with AC Milan. ⚫️🔴 Beyond stoked. Seemingly, this whole thing happened suddenly and out of the blue. But make no mistake, I am Home. There are no words to describe this expansive moment, on all realms, in all areas of my life. There are so many thanks due here, but let’s just say I trust the divine and appreciate every guidance along the way. To all the real ones, you know how much emotional managing I require; thank you! I’m beyond grateful for so much more than just the opportunity to kick a sphere in the red and black. My lord is this world colorful. Stay golden, everyone. Yours, truly. ✨ #pamelinapopotovanja #2020 #acmilan #sonotornata #buonnatale #sometimestofeelahumanemotioniliketodrinkmyownhair