Milan Femminile, Begic: «Sono entusiasta, ora mi sento a casa»

Pamela Begic è una nuova giocatrice del Milan Femminile. Ecco il post della rossonera sul proprio profilo Instagram

Pamela Begic è una nuova giocatrice del Milan Femminile. Ecco il post della rossonera su Instagram: «Voglio annunciare che ho firmato un contratto con l’A.C. Milan e sono davvero entusiasta per questo. Tutto è successo all’improvviso e in maniera inaspettata, ma mi sento a casa, Non ci sono parole per descrivere questo grande momento sotto tutti i punti di vista della mia vita. Sono più che grata dall’opportunità di giocare a calcio con i colori rossoneri. Ci sarebbero molti ringraziamenti da fare, ma dico solo che ho fiducia nel divino e apprezzo che mi guida lungo il cammino».