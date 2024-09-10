News
Champions League Milan, il CALENDARIO COMPLETO degli impegni dei rossoneri
Manca esattamente una settimana all’esordio del Milan in Champions League, fresca di nuovo formato. Martedì prossimo, infatti, arriverà a San Siro il Liverpool di Arne Slot. Di seguito il calendario completo dei rossoneri.
1ª GIORNATA (martedì 17 settembre 2024, ore 21.00): Milan-Liverpool
2ª GIORNATA (martedì 1 ottobre 2024, ore 21.00): Bayer Leverkusen-Milan
3ª GIORNATA (martedì 22 ottobre 2024, ore 18.45): Milan-Club Brugge
4ª GIORNATA (martedì 5 novembre 2024, ore 21.00): Real Madrid-Milan
5ª GIORNATA (martedì 26 novembre 2024, ore 18.45): Slovan Bratislava-Milan
6ª GIORNATA (mercoledì 11 dicembre 2024, ore 21.00): Milan-Stella Rossa
7ª GIORNATA (mercoledì 22 gennaio 2025, ore 21.00): Milan-Girona
8ª GIORNATA (mercoledì 29 gennaio 2025, ore 21.00): Dinamo Zagabria-Milan