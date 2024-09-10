 Champions League Milan, il CALENDARIO COMPLETO delle sfide
Champions League Milan, il CALENDARIO COMPLETO degli impegni dei rossoneri

Manca esattamente una settimana all’esordio del Milan in Champions League, fresca di nuovo formato. Martedì prossimo, infatti, arriverà a San Siro il Liverpool di Arne Slot. Di seguito il calendario completo dei rossoneri.

1ª GIORNATA (martedì 17 settembre 2024, ore 21.00): Milan-Liverpool

2ª GIORNATA (martedì 1 ottobre 2024, ore 21.00): Bayer Leverkusen-Milan

3ª GIORNATA (martedì 22 ottobre 2024, ore 18.45): Milan-Club Brugge

4ª GIORNATA (martedì 5 novembre 2024, ore 21.00): Real Madrid-Milan

5ª GIORNATA (martedì 26 novembre 2024, ore 18.45): Slovan Bratislava-Milan

6ª GIORNATA (mercoledì 11 dicembre 2024, ore 21.00): Milan-Stella Rossa

7ª GIORNATA (mercoledì 22 gennaio 2025, ore 21.00): Milan-Girona

8ª GIORNATA (mercoledì 29 gennaio 2025, ore 21.00): Dinamo Zagabria-Milan

