OPTA – Rafael Leao miglior Under 21, è il più incisivo del 2020

Di
Marco Rizzo
-
© foto Doppietta per Rafael Leao - foto Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Rafael Leao è il giocatore Under 21 più decisivo nel 2020. Il rossonero ha inciso su 11 reti, con 7 realizzazioni e 4 assist

Rafael Leao è il giocatore Under 21 più decisivo nel 2020. Il rossonero ha inciso su 11 reti, con 7 realizzazioni e 4 assist. Complessivamente sono ben 24 le partite disputate in totale. Ecco le statistiche di OPTA sui migliori U21: